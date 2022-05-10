Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com, joins Jon Hansen to discuss credit card debt. With household debt going up, there was an expectation of a jump in credit card debt during the first quarter. Ted and Jon talk about spending less, side hustles, and spending habits. Ted explains what the report means and what we can expect in the future.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)