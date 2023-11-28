It’s Giving Tuesday! Kurt Degroot is the CEO and founder of Project Fire Buddies and he joins Jon Hansen to chat about how the organization helps give back to children who are battling illnesses. Kurt says they try to put smiles on kids’ faces and get them involved in once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
Project Fire Buddies is bringing joy to kids battling illnesses
by: Eli Berk
Posted:
Updated:
