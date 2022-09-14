Train tracks headed west reflect the sun setting near Chicago’s Union Station Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Business and government officials are preparing…
Train tracks headed west reflect the sun setting near Chicago’s Union Station Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Business and government officials are preparing for a potential nationwide rail strike at the end of this week, that could also affect local and national passenger trains, while talks carry on between the largest U.S. freight railroads and their unions. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Labor Law Professor at the University of Illinois Michael LeRoy joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about the potential rail strike. Later, Professor LeRoy discusses who possesses the ability to make the rail workers go back to work.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
