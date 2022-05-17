Jon Hansen is joined by Editor-in-Chief of The Balance, Kristin Myers, to discuss minimalism, simplifying your life, and prioritizing the things that you purchase. She addressed purchasing clothes, appliances, and other things with the mindset that you will be using them over a long period of time in order to mitigate future spending on products of lesser quality.
Prioritizing your purchases through minimalism
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
(Rendering: Soul Community Planet / Business Wire / AP)
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
