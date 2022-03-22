Kristin Myers, Editor in Chief of The Balance, talks about the cost of eating out vs. cooking at home. With food prices as high as they are, is cooking at home even worth it? Kristin gives you tips on how to save money when buying groceries.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)