Ilyce Glink fills in for Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. Ilyce is joined by Editor-in-Chief of The Balance Kristin Myers to discuss a future economic downturn. Kristen gives her tips to Ilyce on what debt to focus on before it happens. From selling a house, inflation, credit scores, and interest rates, Ilyce and Kristin talk about all this and more.

