Senior Investing and Wealth Management Reporter at Bankrate, James Royal, joined Jon Hansen to discuss preparing for one’s retirement. After, James addressed Jon’s mistake of never having set up a Roth IRA and informing him on how to fix that.
Preparing for retirement and setting up your Roth IRA
by: Andrew Harris
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)