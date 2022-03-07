Preparing for a cyber attack

Assistant Professor at the University of Illinois and Security and Privacy Research Center Affiliate, Professor Gang Wang, spoke with Jon Hansen about the growing concern of potential cyber warfare between Russia and Ukraine spreading to other countries. Professor Wang highlighted potential targets of a cyber attack, including, government networks, large banks, and the power grid, but then emphasized things to be weary of should individuals be targeted and ways prevent that.
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)