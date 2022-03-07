Preparing for a cyber attack

In this image from video, Victor Zhora, a top Ukrainian cybersecurity official, holds a news conference for international media Friday, March 4, 2022, from a bunker in Kyiv, Ukraine. Zhora said homegrown volunteers in Europe’s first major war of the internet age are attacking only what they deem military targets, prioritizing government services including the financial sector, Kremlin-controlled media and railways. (Ukraine Government via AP)

Assistant Professor at the University of Illinois and Security and Privacy Research Center Affiliate, Professor Gang Wang, spoke with Jon Hansen about the growing concern of potential cyber warfare between Russia and Ukraine spreading to other countries. Professor Wang highlighted potential targets of a cyber attack, including, government networks, large banks, and the power grid, but then emphasized things to be weary of should individuals be targeted and ways prevent that.

