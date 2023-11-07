Alison Sider, reporter at The Wall Street Journal, joins Jon Hansen to discuss the changes that pilots are experiencing. Travel demands are causing pilots to increase in ranking faster than usual and Alison explains the risks this could bring to travel.
Pilots are now flying bigger planes than they are used to
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)