CBS Travel Reporter and host of WGN Radio’s Eye on Travel Peter Greenberg joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss the return of travel. The two talk about Labor Day weekend and prices. Plus, have labor shortages evened, and what does the demand for travel look like?
Peter Greenberg talks about the return of travel
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)