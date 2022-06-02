Ilyce Glink fills in for Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters and she talks with Paul Nolte, Senior VP at Kingsview Wealth Management. The two discuss retirement and how Paul advises clients in preparation for a future recession. Plus, short-term bonds, stocks, and reinvesting.
Paul Nolte talks about advising in preparation for a recession
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)