A screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Wall Street…
A screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Wall Street is steadying itself Monday from last week’s slide caused by the newest coronavirus variant, as investors wait for more clues about just how much damage it may do to the economy. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
A screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Wall Street…
A screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Wall Street is steadying itself Monday from last week’s slide caused by the newest coronavirus variant, as investors wait for more clues about just how much damage it may do to the economy. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)