Labor Law Professor at the University of Illinois Michael LeRoy joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss the UPS union calling off a strike threat. The union secured pay raises for workers and Jon and Professor LeRoy discuss what’s next for the employees.
Next step for UPS employees after securing a pay raise
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)