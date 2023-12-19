Mitchell Armenteout from the Chicago Sun-Times joins Jon Hansen to talk about new program that will give Cook County Jail detainees a State ID when they are released to help them get on their feet.
New Program to help people coming out of jail assimilate back into the world
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
