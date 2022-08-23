Charles Ferguson, owner and CEO of NockNock, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about how his company allows people to rent out spaces in their homes. Charles talks about how NockNock works in regards to pricing, hosting, and more.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)