What is your rich life? The host of the Netflix Series “How to Get Rich” Ramit Sethi joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss how he helps people design a better financial life structure. The two talk about the importance of having money discussions with your partner and Ramit also gives tips on what you can do to start making better financial choices. You can listen to his podcast “I Will Teach You To Be Rich” for more tips.

