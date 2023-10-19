Sonia Beallis, owner of Bare Moxie joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to celebrate National Women’s Small Business Month. Sonia and her best friend started Bare Moxie in 2017 to create a positive impact for women of all shapes and sizes. She chats with Jon about the importance of inclusion, how the company for women is best run by women, and more.
National Women’s Small Business Month: Bare Moxie
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)