Sonia Beallis, owner of Bare Moxie joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to celebrate National Women’s Small Business Month. Sonia and her best friend started Bare Moxie in 2017 to create a positive impact for women of all shapes and sizes. She chats with Jon about the importance of inclusion, how the company for women is best run by women, and more.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction