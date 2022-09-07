CEO of Good Money Framework, Derrick Kinney, joined Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss going out and making money, but for the greater good rather than for the love of money. Later, Derrick shared his thoughts on whether or not people should budget the money specifically going to charity and for the betterment of society.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)