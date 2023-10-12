Mindy Segal, owner of Mindy’s Bakery in Wicker Park, joins Jon Hansen to chat about how she opened her business and how her restaurant has grown since she began. Mindy shares how she’s expanded since her beginning, her struggles as a woman in the industry, and how she wants to support other women.
Mindy Segal of Mindy’s Bakery: ‘I wanted to be great at what I did’
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)