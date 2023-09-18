Ted Rosman, Senior Industry Analyst at Bankrate joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss their latest survey on impulse buying. $71 billion have been spent by millennials and Gen Z on impulse buys.
Millennials and Gen Zers are spending big on social media impulse buys
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)