Jon Hansen talks with Chief Analyst Greg McBride of Bankrate on how student debt is putting off financial decisions for Millennials. From first homes to marriage, the two discuss what people wish they would’ve done differently with their education. More delayed financial decisions for student loan borrowers include: saving for emergencies, retirement, paying off other debt, buying/leasing a car, and having children.
Millennial borrowers delayed a major financial decision as a result of student loan debt
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)