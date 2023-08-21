Every Monday, Jon Hansen is joined by a specialist from Mesirow to discuss a different topic surrounding finances. In this episode, Managing Director and Wealth Advisor at Mesirow Wealth Management Dr. Gregg Lunceford joins Jon Hansen to discuss caregiving. The two discuss the financial cost and physical toll it can take on the caregiver. Greg explains long-term care insurance and what could happen at a moment’s notice even if you’re financially prepared.

