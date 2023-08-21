Every Monday, Jon Hansen is joined by a specialist from Mesirow to discuss a different topic surrounding finances. In this episode, Managing Director and Wealth Advisor at Mesirow Wealth Management Dr. Gregg Lunceford joins Jon Hansen to discuss caregiving. The two discuss the financial cost and physical toll it can take on the caregiver. Greg explains long-term care insurance and what could happen at a moment’s notice even if you’re financially prepared.
What to do when you are thrust into the role of a caregiver
by: Iridian Fierro
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)