Every Monday, Jon Hansen is joined by a specialist from Mesirow to discuss a different topic surrounding finances. In this episode, Tiffany Irving, Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor at Mesirow, joins Your Money Matters to talk about the stages and ages of investing. Tiffany and Jon talk about what you should be doing in your 20s and 30s when it comes to investing.

