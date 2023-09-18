Every Monday, Jon Hansen is joined by a specialist from Mesirow to discuss a different topic surrounding finances. In this episode, Sumit Desai joins Jon to chat about your 401(k). It’s a great savings vehicle that can be confusing so it’s important to know the basics. Sumit explains where to begin with equity and what the core of a portfolio should be. Plus mutual funds, buying international stocks, and understanding what you’re investing in. If you want to learn more, visit www.mesirow.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction