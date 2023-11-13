Jennifer Gartenberg, Managing Director at Mesirow, joins Jon Hansen to talk about 529s. Jennifer explains how they are great vehicles to save for college and how you get an Illinois Tax deduction. For more information, visit www.mesirow.com.
Mesirow Monday: Things to do before the end of the year – Contributing to a 529
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)