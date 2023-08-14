Every Monday, Jon Hansen is joined by a specialist from Mesirow to discuss a different topic surrounding finances. In this episode, Managing Director and Wealth Advisor at Mesirow Wealth Management Dr. Gregg Lunceford joins Jon Hansen to discuss caregiving. What discussions should we be having with loved ones about what estate planning really is? What resources are available? The two discuss the snowball effect that could occur and the documents that you’ll need from your family in order to be prepared. Plus. It might not just be your parents that you’ll have to possibly care for. Greg gives his recommendations on how to get organized.

