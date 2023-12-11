Every Monday, Jon Hansen is joined by a specialist from Mesirow to discuss a different topic surrounding finances. In this episode, Tiffany Irving, Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor at Mesirow, joins Your Money Matters to talk about the best steps to take when creating financial security through an emergency fund. Buying yourself some flexibility and setting aside three to six months’ worth of expenses and other needs you could have is what Tiffany recommends.

For more information, Visit https://www.mesirow.com/