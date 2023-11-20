Jennifer Gartenberg, Managing Director at Mesirow, joins Jon Hansen to talk about Tax-Loss Harvesting. Jennifer gives advice on what you should do if you have a loss in a security or a non IRA account. For more information, visit www.mesirow.com.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)