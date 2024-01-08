Every Monday, Jon Hansen is joined by a specialist from Mesirow to discuss a different topic surrounding finances. In this episode, Managing Director and Wealth Advisor at Mesirow Dr. Gregg Lunceford joins Jon Hansen to discuss financial resolutions for this year. The two talk about the big resolutions that people have and how to stay on track by creating goals.
Mesirow Monday: Setting financial resolutions that will keep you on track in 2024
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)