Every Monday, Jon Hansen is joined by a specialist from Mesirow to discuss a different topic surrounding finances. In this episode, Managing Director and Wealth Advisor at Mesirow Dr. Gregg Lunceford joins Jon Hansen to discuss financial resolutions for this year. The two talk about the big resolutions that people have and how to stay on track by creating goals.

Recent Posts

Mesirow Monday

Click for more

Recent Posts

Your Money Matters

Click for more