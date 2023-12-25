Creating financial success starts with a plan. Every Monday, Jon Hansen is joined by a specialist from Mesirow to discuss a different topic surrounding finances. In this episode, Tiffany Irving, Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor at Mesirow, joins Your Money Matters. The two discuss creating goals and having a detailed plan to achieve your financial goals. Tiffany gives examples of how she helps her clients and gives tips about creating goals and more.

