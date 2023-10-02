Every Monday, Jon Hansen is joined by a specialist from Mesirow to discuss a different topic surrounding finances. In this episode, Managing Director and Wealth Advisor at Mesirow Wealth Management Dr. Gregg Lunceford joins Jon Hansen to discuss how ageism, natural disasters, and more are affecting retirement. Gregg discusses how you can be ready in case you are forced to retire early and what he talks about in his book Exit from Work: What Will The New You Look Like?

