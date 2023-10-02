Every Monday, Jon Hansen is joined by a specialist from Mesirow to discuss a different topic surrounding finances. In this episode, Sumit Desai joins Jon to chat about a conservative portfolio and how interest rates affect them. Sumit explains the difference between a stock and a bond and more. If you want to learn more, visit www.mesirow.com.
Mesirow Monday: How interest rates affect bonds in a conservative portfolio
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)