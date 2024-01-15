Every Monday, Jon Hansen is joined by a specialist from Mesirow to discuss a different topic surrounding finances. In this episode, Managing Director and Wealth Advisor at Mesirow Dr. Gregg Lunceford joins Jon Hansen to discuss 2024 financial goals that everyone should have. From setting a budget to looking at your spending habits, Gregg and Jon talk about the benefits of having financial control.
Mesirow Monday: Financial resolutions and converting them to goals
by: Iridian Fierro
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)