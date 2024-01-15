Every Monday, Jon Hansen is joined by a specialist from Mesirow to discuss a different topic surrounding finances. In this episode, Managing Director and Wealth Advisor at Mesirow Dr. Gregg Lunceford joins Jon Hansen to discuss 2024 financial goals that everyone should have. From setting a budget to looking at your spending habits, Gregg and Jon talk about the benefits of having financial control.

