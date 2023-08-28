Every Monday, Jon Hansen is joined by a specialist from Mesirow to discuss a different topic surrounding finances. In this episode, Managing Director and Wealth Advisor at Mesirow Wealth Management Dr. Gregg Lunceford joins Jon Hansen to discuss caregiving. Gregg talks about questions you must ask as a caregiver. From understanding what resources are available to the average cost of an assisted living facility, Greg explains how most people don’t know they will be in that position and 60% of those who become caregivers have their lives forever changed.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction