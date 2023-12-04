Every Monday, Jon Hansen is joined by a specialist from Mesirow to discuss a different topic surrounding finances. In this episode, Tiffany Irving, Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor at Mesirow, joins Your Money Matters to talk about reaching your end-of-the-year financial goals. The two chat about how to create a plan for 2024 and what should be a priority when creating goals for the new year.
Mesirow Monday: Are you on track to hit your financial goals/targets for 2023?
by: Iridian Fierro
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)