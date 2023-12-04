Every Monday, Jon Hansen is joined by a specialist from Mesirow to discuss a different topic surrounding finances. In this episode, Tiffany Irving, Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor at Mesirow, joins Your Money Matters to talk about reaching your end-of-the-year financial goals. The two chat about how to create a plan for 2024 and what should be a priority when creating goals for the new year.

