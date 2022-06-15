Co-CIO of Mesirow Equity Management Leo Harmon joined Jon Hansen to discuss the conundrum the Fed is facing when it comes to fighting inflation without creating a recession. They also addressed the time it takes for the Fed to take action and how, if we were to go through a recession, it’s possible that it wouldn’t happen until around 2023 or 2024. Later, Leo talked about how the clients of Mesirow are asking for the same things everyone else is asking for, whether it be assistance navigating their portfolio and finding advisors who understands the market cycle among other things.

