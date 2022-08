On today’s Mesirow Monday on Your Money Matters, Managing Director and Wealth Advisor at Mesirow Wealth Management, Dr. Gregg Lunceford, joined Jon Hansen to talk about about his book Exit From Work and ways to prepare for retirement, or how Gregg refers to it, “exiting from work.” He addressed pitfalls that people need to avoid in order to help themselves once they retire. These include things as avoidable as simply not planning for retirement.

