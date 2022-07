Senior Vice President and Senior Investment Analyst at Mesirow Bob Martin joins Jon Hansen to discuss navigating investments while in a bear market. They talked about how uniquely poor the first half of this year has been, especially in regards to both stocks and bonds. Bob later addresses the recent jobs report with higher numbers than anticipated, provides advice on diversifying accounts, stresses the importance of doing your RMD’s, and more!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction