After wondering what is in our cleaning products and struggling to find out, Kate Jakubus decided to create her own. Focusing on sustainable ingredients that are safer for consumers and packaging has set her company Melioria apart.

She joins Jon Hansen to discuss how she started her business and grew over the past ten years. Kate also talks about meeting with legislators to talk about laws that could help curb plastic pollution, plastic that’s hidden in laundry sheets and pods, plus, the unique challenges she’s faced as a small business owner.

October is National Women’s Small Business Month and Republic Bank of Chicago is joining WGN Radio as we salute local women-owned small businesses throughout the month.