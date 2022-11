Host of Your Money Matters, Jon Hansen is joined by Mark Stiglitz, the Chief Medical Officer at Aetna. Mark explains what Medicare is and if there are penalties for not signing up on time during the enrollment period. He also sums up what people will look at when choosing a plan and what the sign-up process is like. Plus, what questions members should be asking to get exactly what they will need for their plan.

For more information, visit aetnamedicare.benefitscheckup.org