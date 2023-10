Host of Your Money Matters Jon Hansen is joined by Mark Stiglitz, the Chief Medicare Officer at Aetna. Mark explains what Medicare is, what it covers, and eligibility plus, the government’s role in Medicare Advantage plans. The two also discuss a flexible spending card and transportation benefits that the plan offers to save customers money. December 7th is the last date to enroll for the 2024 plan year.

For more information, visit www.aetnamedicare.com