Legendary WGN agriculture-business reporter Max Armstrong joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss the drought that’s affecting agriculture in Europe and how that may influence agricultural preparations and decisions made in the U.S. Later, Max addresses whether or not indoor vertical farms in metropolitan areas are the future of agriculture and then he shares his thoughts on the expectation of Ukrainian agriculture exports doubling despite the ongoing war.
Max Armstrong (Photo by Glenn Kaupert, © 2016.)