Legendary WGN agriculture-business reporter Max Armstrong joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss farmers’ feelings on their crops now that we’ve come to the end of July. Max and Jon later addressed whether or not farm subsidies and crop insurance lower food prices and if we can give more subsidies to aid the prices in the grocery stores for produce. Plus, they elaborate on corn seed and soy seed cross contamination, if the agricultural industry is leaning towards a greener means of production, the bureaucracy behind farming, and more!

