Joe Brocato, Author of Hit it off: 21 Rules of Mastering the Art and Science of Relationships in Life and Business, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. Joe explains what the 21 rules are and how they work. Joe also talks about how people who do well in business relationships excel in other areas and what lessons readers will take away.
Mastering the art and science of relationships in life and business with Joe Brocato
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)