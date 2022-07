Certified Fraud Examiner, Professor at Governors State University, and fraud expert Bill Kresse joins Jon Hansen to talk about summer scams that you should know. The Marriott hotel confirms another data breach and the professor explains how information was compromised. Plus, Amazon Prime Day is ahead and scammers are ready to steal your credit card information. Jon and Bill also talk about romance scams and how Google image search can come in handy to avoid getting scammed.

