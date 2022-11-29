Michelle Maxia, Director at Toy Box Connection, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about what toys they still need for this holiday season. Michelle also talks about their partnerships and how they have evolved to so much more than just toy collections. You can make a donation here and check out their Amazon Wish List here.
Marquette Bank Giving Tuesday: Toy Box Connection “Need has no season”
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)