Chief Wealth Management Officer at Peoples Bank, David Kwait, joined Jon Hansen in studio to discuss exactly what the term “wealth management” means. However, David elaborated on how he doesn’t like the term as it has implications of needing a vast amount of money in order to manage it. He gave his own definition and, later, he discussed how adults in their early 20’s can better manage their wealth in order to save up for retirement.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction