Chief Wealth Management Officer at Peoples Bank, David Kwait, joined Jon Hansen in studio to discuss exactly what the term “wealth management” means. However, David elaborated on how he doesn’t like the term as it has implications of needing a vast amount of money in order to manage it. He gave his own definition and, later, he discussed how adults in their early 20’s can better manage their wealth in order to save up for retirement.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)