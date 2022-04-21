Greg Cohen, CEO of Magid, joined host Jon Hansen to talk about their initiative to help employees pay for gas. Greg Says “when we invest in our employees they invest back”. They found out how long the commute was for their employees and are offering 50,000 dollars for their employees to drive to work. Greg says it’s a small token of the company’s appreciation.
Magid offering $50,000 to employees to cover gas costs
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)