Lexie Hearing’s Chief Marketing Officer Heather Battison joins Your Money Matters host Jon Hansen to discuss the business which provides “people with mild to moderate hearing loss an opportunity to purchase quality hearing aids.” They looked into the price of other hearing aids, which can be high as $5,000, and how people avoid purchasing them because of the high price. The lack in ability to get the proper healthcare could lead to a disconnect with family and friends and can lead to a decline in mental health. Heather highlighted how Lexie Hearing’s hearing aids are a fourth of the cost of other hearing aids with no catch!

