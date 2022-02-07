Lending between friends made easy with Pigeon Loans

LAS VEGAS (AP)Police learned Saturday that New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was a suspect in a pre-dawn beating of a man at a Las Vegas nightclub, but did not arrest Kamara until after Sunday's NFL Pro Bowl, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman acknowledged Monday.

The alleged victim in the attack was treated for facial injuries at a Las Vegas hospital, where he told patrol officers that the incident occurred about 10 hours earlier, according to a police department statement.