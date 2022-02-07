Lending between friends made easy with Pigeon Loans

WGN Radio’s Jon Hansen is joined by founder and COO of Pigeon LoansKaben Clauson. Pigeon Loans is a new startup that allows lending between friends – a good alternative to just handing over cash. Pigeon Loans can helps lower peoples burden of entry for loans, offers a contract, and can raise credit scores.

